Six Maharashtra residents injured as tourist vehicle overturns in south Kashmir's Srigufwara

Srinagar, Apr 6: At least six tourists were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned in Srigufwara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the speeding vehicle bearing registration no JK01L-4443 on way from Pahalgam towards Srinagar met with the accident at Cheeniwader Apple Valley in Srigufwara after the driver lost control over the it.
The injured identified as Bharat Pinglay son of Dutta Rai; Vineet Pinglay son of Bharat Pinglay, Suneeta wife of Bharat Pinglay; Salochna wife of Khanda Roy; Lata Vodagar wife of PS Gisay and Sununda wife of Bindha-all residents of Maharashtra- were shifted to SDH Bijbehara for medical treatment.
Police has registered an FIR and further investigation is on.