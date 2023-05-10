Six shops gutted in midnight blaze in Srinagar's Exchange road

Srinagar, May 10: At least six shops were gutted in a midnight blaze on Exchange road in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, officials said on Wednesday.
Quoting shopkeepers, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that they came to know about the fire incident in the morning following which they rushed but found their shops turned into ashes.
"I had denting and painting workshop and all my machinery including electronic items worth more than 10 lakh have got damaged in the fire", said Tahir Ahmad a fire victim.
Meanwhile, an official said that the fire incident was reported around 2:49 AM, following which four tenders were rushed to douse off the flames.
He said that the fire damaged four automobile workshop sheds and two Kiryana shops.