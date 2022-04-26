Six troopers injured as CRPF vehicle overturns after collision with truck in Shopian

Srinagar, April 26: At least six paramilitary CRPF personnel were injured, one of them critically, when a vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle after collision with a truck in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that that the six personnel of 178 batallion CRPF were injured who have been shifted to hospital.
One CRPF personnel is said to have been injured grievously.
A police official told GNS that a case has been registered in connection with the accident.