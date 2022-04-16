Skewed pupil teacher ratio in Kupwara hampers education

Srinagar, Apr 16: Skewed Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) in government-run schools of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has badly impacted education.
This has also deflated the government claims of streamlining the education sector in rural areas. The schools in plains have been provided with surplus staff while the majority of schools in far off areas of the district are grappling with shortage of teaching staff which has taken a toll on their overall functioning.
Also, the government has failed to provide adequate accommodation to the students in rural schools forcing them to attend classes out in the open. At times the students of more than one class are crammed in one room by teachers.
“The schools which are located near roadside or near town are overstaffed despite having low enrollment of students as compared to the institutions in far off areas,” a teacher said who wished not to be named.
Teachers complained that the recent rationalisation of the teaching staff was not done as per the requirement of teachers in schools.
“Schools with adequate staff were given surplus teachers ignoring the teacher deficient institutions,” a teacher said.
Citing examples, the teacher said that government primary school Panchadori in Kupwara has only one teacher for 38 students while a middle school in Kupwara town has 25 teachers for 70 students.
Similarly Government Middle School Turshen Kupwara has 125 students but only six teachers and Middle School Balhama has only five teachers for 130 students.
The ground situation of the rural schools depicts the grim picture in terms of PTR.
Government Middle Nagri has an enrollment of 80 students in nine classes but the department has posted only six teachers in the institution.
In comparison to this, Middle school in Khan Basti of Drugmulla has nine teachers for 53 students and government high school Radbugh has 15 teachers for 57 students.
In Mawar zone of Kupwara district, the authorities have failed to provide adequate staff and accommodation to the schools as well.
Government Upper Primary School (UPS) Gujjarnar in Mawar zone has student numbers of around 120 in nine classes from Kindergarten to class 8th. But all these students are crammed in five dingy rooms.
The school has an acute shortage of classrooms and teaching staff as well. The school has only six teachers for nine classes.
“We have to accommodate 120 students of nine classes in five rooms. We have been doing this for the last many years and the department is least bothered about it,” a teacher said.
“The classrooms remain congested due to which it becomes difficult for the teacher to take his class when students of more than one class are present in one room,” said a female student who sought proper accommodation and adequate teaching staff in the school.
The School Education Department (SED) recently constituted teams to conduct inspections of the government schools. The teams will monitor teaching-learning methodologies besides assessing the availability of adequate teaching staff and infrastructure for the children in the institutions.
Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara Abdul Hamid Fanie said all the schools were provided adequate teaching staff during the rationalisation process executed recently.
“If any school has been left out or has dearth of teaching staff and accommodation problems, it will be looked into. The concerned heads of the institutions should bring it to my notice,” CEO Kupwara said.