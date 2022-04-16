Skewed pupil teacher ratio in Kupwara hampers education

This has also deflated the government claims of streamlining the education sector in rural areas. The schools in plains have been provided with surplus staff while the majority of schools in far off areas of the district are grappling with shortage of teaching staff which has taken a toll on their overall functioning.

Also, the government has failed to provide adequate accommodation to the students in rural schools forcing them to attend classes out in the open. At times the students of more than one class are crammed in one room by teachers.