SKICC Management gives send off to officer on superannuation

Srinagar, Dec 31: The SKICC Management has appreciated the contributions of Manager Operations Shaheena Wani on her superannuation, a press note said.
It added that Shaheena Wani has put 38 years of excellent service in the international conference centre which is a maiden and exclusive MICE hub in the northern part of the ountry. Director SKICC Bakshi Javid Humayun mentioned her role in building up the operational setup of this prestigious centre and wished her best of the times ahead and happy new year greetings.
Manager administration Qazi Aftab and Manager Marketing Shahnawaz A Shah described her as a compassionate human soul who shared ups and downs of her colleagues with sincere involvement. The SKICC staff particularly the female staff mentioned her as a role model for the working women.