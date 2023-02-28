SKICC officials accorded warm send-off

Srinagar, Feb 28: Two officials of SKICC were accorded warm send off on attaining superannuation.
On the occasion, Director SKICC Bakhshi Humayun Javed termed the SKICC Human Resource as best among the rest in J&K in all respects. He recounted contributions of all previous employees who have given their best to establish SKICC as one of the best conference centres in the country.
Manager Marketing SKICC Shahnawaz A Shah highlighted the best professional atmosphere of SKICC and credited superannuated officials and incumbent team for their work in this regard. Qazi Aftab presented a vote of thanks. The Director garlanded the superannuated officers Abdul Salaam and Rashpal and presented them shawls as memento.
Later the retired officers were accompanied to their homes in a cavalcade by their colleagues.