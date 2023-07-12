Skill training on data analytics begins at SKUAST-K

It added that forests are a key natural resource composed of rich biodiversity that contributes to vast tangible and non-tangible services. However, there is a need for rapid assessment of these resources and their dynamics especially given their large-scale nature. Thus data assessment using artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches for analytics and decision-making is imperative for sound scientific management of forests. Keeping in perspective and importance especially in the era of the data-driven digital revolution, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s Faculty of Forestry Wednesday inaugurated an IDP-NAHEP sponsored five-day training program on “Data Analytics in Forestry through R Studio” at its Benhama, Ganderbal Campus.