SKIMS Bemina, SDH Sopore declared dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

Srinagar, Jan 18: The government Tuesday declared SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina, and Sub District Hospital Sopore as dedicated hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.
Besides, SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bernina would function as a dedicated COVID Hospital for treatment of Maternity Child Care and Orthopedic COVID patients, reads a communication sent to Principal SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina, Srinagar and Director Health Services Kashmir by Deputy Director (Planning) Health and Medical Education Department.
“All the cases should be treated and operated in the respective health institutions while strictly following COVID-19 treatment protocol as referring of COVID-19 patients in non-COVID hospitals may pose a high risk of virus transmission,” the communication underlines.