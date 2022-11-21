SKIMS conducts live workshop on complex heart diseases

Srinagar, Nov 21: A two-day live workshop was conducted at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences(SKIMS),Soura by the department of CVTS in collaboration with department of cardiac surgery, Max hospital, New Delhi on complex heart diseases, a public relations officer of the Institute said on Monday.
Three patients were diagnosed with complex coronary artery disease with valvular heart disease and severe LV dysfunction.
The officer said that all the patients were successfully operated during the live workshop by Dr. Rajesh Malhota, Prof G.N.Lone, Dr.Ratna Mallik Dr. Ab. Majeed, Dr. Farooq Ganie, Dr. Zubair Ashraf, Dr. Nadeem-ul-Nazeer, Dr. Haroon Naqshi and other team members.
"The Anesthetic backup was provided by Dr. Sanjoy Kumar Majhi (Max, Hospital), Prof Showkat Gurkoo, Dr. Iqra Nazir (SKIMS) and their other team members," the officer said.
She said that the team was technically assisted by Lateef Kurpal, Firdous Ahmad, Asif Ahmad, Shameem, Meema, Mehak, Shakeela, Sabzar, Bilal, Rafia, Lekhraj, Irfan and others.
Head CVTS informed that all the three patients were operated at the cost of approximately Rs. 1.5 lacs which is much lower than the cost incurred in other cardiac centers of the country.
"All the 3 patients are doing fine and will be discharged within a few days. Dr. Lone has expressed his gratitude to administration, all his team members, ministerial staff and supportive departments like cardiology, anesthesiology and others for their support during the workshop," the PR official said.