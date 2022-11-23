In a first, SKIMS performs rare stenting procedure

Srinagar, Nov 23: For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, doctors performed airway stenting procedure (Y-SEMS Tracheobronchial stent) with flexible video bronchoscope system at SKIMS, Soura.

The rare procedure was performed at the department of Pulmonary by a medicine team including Director SKIMS, Prof. Parvaiz A Koul, Prof. Sonaullah Shah, Dr. Nazia Mehfooz, and Dr. Zubair Ahmad Thoker supported by anesthesia team headed by Dr. Altaf Hussain Mir and Dr. Irfan Hussain Dar alongwith the team of technicians, an official of the institute said.