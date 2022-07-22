SKIMS conducts telemedicine session at Baltal base Hospital

Srinagar July 22: Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical sciences Friday conducted a telemedicine session with Baltal Base hospital and Panjtarni hospital.
As per a SKIMS spokesperson, Prof. Parvaiz Koul Director SKIMS and Ex officio Secretary to J&K govt, Prof Farooq A Jan Medical Superintendent SKIMS and Mr. Farooq Wani Superintending Engineer IT participated in the session through virtual mode and from Baltal Base Hospital, Dr. Syed Zahid (RMO), Dr. Showkat Ahmad ( Surgeon) ,Dr.Aleem Orthopaedic Surgeon ( B&J Hospital) ,Dr. Vikram Surgeon (AIIMS) and Dr. Mehboob Ali ( Medical Office). From Panjtarni Dr. Mehraj Trumboo I/C camp participated in the session.
Director SKIMS discussed patient care management with doctors especially with reference to High Altitude Pulmonary Edema, Respiratory tract infections, acute Cardiac Events etc.
The Director lauded the work which was being rendered by medical professionals in the difficult terrain and extended all possible support to the teams both by way of providing telemedicine consultations and treatment of patients who are referred to SKIMS.