SKIMS conducts training programme for officers on GeM- Government Market Place

Srinagar: Department of Hospital Administration SKIMS today conducted a training programme for officers dealing with purchase and procurement on GeM Government Market Place.

GeM expert Mr. L. B Gautam gave a detailed presentation on GeM Govt. market place and highlighted the key features of the portal for efficient and transparent purchasing and procurement.

He emphasized upon all officers to get themselves well familiarised with GeM handbook, training modules and general terms and conditions. He informed that it is mandatory for all those dealing with purchase/ procurement to keep themselves abreast with latest circulars and rules framed time to time by competent authorities available on their websites.