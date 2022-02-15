SKIMS Director, staff condole death of Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat
Srinagar, Feb 15: Director Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), the faculty and other staff have condoled the death of Prof (Dr) Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Ex HOD PMR, SKIMS.
According to a press note, a condolence meeting was held today. Deep sorrow was expressed on the sad demise of Prof (Dr) Bashir Ahmad Bhat.
Director , the faculty and other staff offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace of the departed soul.
Dr Bhat was instrumental in shaping the department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at SKIMS which is rendering yeoman’s service to the patients on a regular basis. Members of SKIMS faculty forum also expressed deep sorrow of this loss and offered condolence to the bereaved family, the press note added.