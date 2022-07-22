SKIMS holds telemedicine session with Baltal Base Hospital
Srinagar, July 22: Sher- I- Kashmir Institute of Medical sciences today held a telemedicine session with Baltal Base hospital and Panjtarni hospital. From SKIMS Prof. Parvaiz Koul Director SKIMS and Ex officio Secretary to J&K govt, Prof Farooq A Jan Medical Superintendent SKIMS and Farooq Wani Superintending Engineer IT participated and from Baltal Base Hospital the doctors who participated include Dr. Syed Zahid (RMO), Dr. Showkat Ahmad ( Surgeon) ,Dr.Aleem Orthopaedic Surgeon ( B&J Hospital) ,Dr. Vikram Surgeon (AIIMS) and Dr. Mehboob Ali ( Medical Office). From Panjtarni Dr. Mehraj Trumboo I/C camp participated.
Director SKIMS discussed patient care management with doctors especially with reference to High Altitude Pulmonary Edema, Respiratory tract infections, acute Cardiac Events etc.
Director lauded the work which was being rendered by medical professionals in this difficult terrain and extended all possible support to the teams both by way of providing telemedicine consultations and treatment of patients who are referred to SKIMS.