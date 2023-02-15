Kashmir
SKIMS observes International Childhood Cancer Day
Cancer surviving children presented various cultural items including folk dance and fashion show
Srinagar, 15th Feb: International Childhood Cancer Day was observed at SKIMS on Wednesday.
The function was organised by department of Medical Oncology of the Institute. Cancer survivor children were key attraction at the occasion who presented various cultural items including folk dance and fashion show besides playing musical chair.
Many of them shared their experiences on how they were facilitated and succeeded to fight the fatal disease. They acknowledged the immense contribution and support provided by the SKIMS and expressed gratitude of the doctors and the staff.