SKIMS announces winter vacation for faculty members from Jan 01

Srinagar, Dec 08: The Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura on Thursday announced winter vacation for the faculty members starting from January 01.

Officials said 50 percent of the faculty will take vacation of 28 days in January, another half will avail the vacation in February.

"The Winter vacation holidays 2023 for Faculty Staff of SKIMS will be due w.e.f. 01.01.2023 to 28.01.2023 (1st half) and w.e.f. 01.02.2023 to 28.02.2023 (2nd half). In this behalf all Heads of Departments are requested to furnish the names of faculty members who are desirous to avail 1 half/2nd half of vacation. It may be kept in view that 50% of faculty staff is available in the department for both the halves,” read a circular reported by news agency, Kashmir News Observer (KNO).