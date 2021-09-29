SKIMS organisesprogramme on childhood cancer

A statement of SKIMS issued here said that the focus was on the issues pertaining to survivorship in patients suffering from cancer.

Director SKIMS and EOSG, Dr A G Ahangar appreciated the hard work and perseverance of the faculty members, residents and paramedics dealing with the cancer management.

He complimented the parents, family members and others related to these children who had survived different cancers having faced the onslaught of these dreaded ailments so bravely and shown the path of resilience to others who were likely to suffer from such diseases.

Dr Ahangar later distributed prizes among the children with cancer.