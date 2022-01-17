COVID surge: SKIMS Soura defers offline exams scheduled from today

Srinagar, Jan 17: The Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura, a deemed university on Monday deferred the examinations scheduled from today in view of COVID surge.
A notice issued to this effect by Dean of Medical Faculty at SKIMS Soura said that the revised schedule for the examination shall be notified separately.
Jammu and Kashmir, like rest of the country is reeling under an exponential spike in COVID cases triggered by the new virus variant Omicron.
On Sunday, the UT reported 3499 new cases even as six more patients died of the deadly disease.