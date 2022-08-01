SKIMS to conduct scientific conference on 'Pediatric Pulmonary Update' on Wednesday

Director SKIMS & EOSG, Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul congratulated the organizing team for organizing the mega event. He said such scientific conferences provides wider platform and constitutes social spaces for researchers and academicians to present their scientific work. "It is an important venture for scientists for brainstorming which can lead to new initiatives. I hope this major scientific program organized by Pediatrics will prove beneficial to the students and academicians," he added.