SKIMS to conduct scientific conference on 'Pediatric Pulmonary Update' on Wednesday

Srinagar Aug 1: The Department of Pediatrics SKIMS in association with IAP-NRC, J&K Chapter is organizing a one day scientific conference on “Pediatric Pulmonary Update” on Wednesday August 3.
As per a SKIMS Soura spokesperson, Pediatric Pulmonologists of National and International repute from all over country will present research papers on varied topics at the event.
Director SKIMS & EOSG, Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul congratulated the organizing team for organizing the mega event. He said such scientific conferences provides wider platform and constitutes social spaces for researchers and academicians to present their scientific work. "It is an important venture for scientists for brainstorming which can lead to new initiatives. I hope this major scientific program organized by Pediatrics will prove beneficial to the students and academicians," he added.
HOD Pediatrics, Prof Bashir Ahmad Churoo said that scientific program will benefit both students and faculty. "We are looking forward for excellent presentations as world renowned pulmonologists are participating in the event, " he said.