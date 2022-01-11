SKIMS to have online payment system to facilitate patients

Srinagar Jan 11: Director SKIMS, Prof Parvaiz A Koul has emphasized on installation and implementation of Online Payment Gateway System at SKIMS on priority to facilitate patients at the institute.
As per a SKIMS handout, Dr Koul passed the directions while taking a detailed review meeting on Hospital Information System (HIS) on Monday.
He said the facility will make it convenient and easy for patients/attendants to make payment through an online system any time and anywhere through mobile phones or internet kiosks.
"More importantly it will decongest critical hospital service areas particularly OPD area", he added.
He also instructed concerned officers to explore the possibility of implementing PayGo Payment Gateway of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Govt. Of India (A National Payment Platform) as used by AIIMS New Delhi.
Dr Koul also passed directions for establishing fully developed Electronic Health Records System without delay to facilitate quick transfer of patient information as well as maintaining confidentiality, he said will prevent duplication of services and give instant access to patient information which would go a long way in helping quality research and settling medico legal issues, insurance claims and other issues.
The Director SKIMS insisted on making full use of the IT System for quick Patient Care delivery which he said remains the top priority of SKIMS administration.