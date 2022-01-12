SKPDCA holds meeting

Srinagar, Jan 12: South Kashmir Private Diagnostic Centres Association (SKPDCA) Wednesday held a meeting at Anantnag under the chairmanship of Shahzad Hussain Beigh.
A statement of the association, issued here by president of the association Manzoor Ahmad Beigh, said that in the meeting it was unanimously decided that any autocratic move from the concerned authority would be dealt with every kind of democratic will.
“In the meeting, it was also stressed that SKPDCA is not associated with any association nor is it the unit of any association,” the statement said. “The association also decided that for any progressive and productive programme, it would support any other association with full strength and unity."