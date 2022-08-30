SKUAST-Jammu scientists assess incidence of lumpy skin disease

Affected animals had characteristic nodular lesions on the skin, lameness with deep and magoted wounds at ruptured lesions in some of animals. Workers of Goushalla were advised to separate the affected animals and treatment was prescribed according to severity of LSD in animals.

Preventive measures like control of flies, mosquitoes by using insect repellants and growing insect repellant plants around the sheds of Goushalla were also recommended.

It is pertinent to mention that team of scientists from the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & A.H, SKUAST-Jammu are regularly visiting different Gaushallas to provide regular health service and give advice from time to time as per the needs of Gaushallas.