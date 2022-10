Srinagar, Oct 19: Dr. Shabir Hussain Wani, Assistant Professor Genetics and Plant Breeding, MRCFC, Khudwani, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir has been featured in the World’s Top 2% Scientists list created by Stanford University, USA and Elsevier BV published on 10 October.The list identifies the top scholars in their respective research disciplines and whose publications are most frequently cited by other authors around the globe.