SKUAST-K bags 550 MSME capacity-building programs

The sanction for the conduct of the 550 capacity-building programmes is based on the proposals received from the university and selection by the funding agency based on entrepreneurial and skill enhancement criteria of the proposals, and location specificity and relevance of the trades.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai while thanking the Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India for the support, said this is an opportunity to build, train and skill the workforce for agriculture 4.0. He said SKUAST-K has already taken many steps to make SKUAST-K an innovation and startup hub in Jammu and Kashmir. He appreciated the painstaking efforts of Director Planning and Monitoring Prof Haroon Rashid Naik, who is also Nodal Officer of MSME, SKUAST-K, and his team for the inspiration, ideation, preparation, and timely submission of these highly demanding courses.