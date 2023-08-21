SKUAST-K bags 550 MSME capacity-building programs

Srinagar, Aug 20: In a big boost to the university’s endeavour to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem and create a skilled workforce in the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir has received funding from the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises for holding 550 Training programs under Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programmes (ESDP) scheme for the year 2023 -24.
The sanction for the conduct of the 550 capacity-building programmes is based on the proposals received from the university and selection by the funding agency based on entrepreneurial and skill enhancement criteria of the proposals, and location specificity and relevance of the trades.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai while thanking the Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India for the support, said this is an opportunity to build, train and skill the workforce for agriculture 4.0. He said SKUAST-K has already taken many steps to make SKUAST-K an innovation and startup hub in Jammu and Kashmir. He appreciated the painstaking efforts of Director Planning and Monitoring Prof Haroon Rashid Naik, who is also Nodal Officer of MSME, SKUAST-K, and his team for the inspiration, ideation, preparation, and timely submission of these highly demanding courses.
SKUAST-K is the only agriculture university which has been sanctioned the highest number of capacity-building programs, 550, by the Ministry of MSME for the year 2023-24, Prof Haroon R Naik said. The objective is to motivate youth representing different sections of society, including SC, ST, Women and persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen and BPL persons, to consider entrepreneurship or self-employment as their career and also to motivate traditional /non-traditional entrepreneurs having the potential for setting-up MSEs in UT of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.