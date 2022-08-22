SKUAST-K bags annual IIPA Cup

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir has won the IIPA cup 2022 in the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) annual debate competition held at the University of Kashmir.

Besides, two SKUAST-K students, Saira Jabeen and Numaira also bagged the second and third prizes respectively in the IIPA competition in which more than 60 students from various universities and colleges of Kashmir participated to speak for and against the motion on the topic, "Keyboard learning is not an alternative to formal education".