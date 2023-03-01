SKUAST-K, CDAC Kolkata ink MoU

CDAC Kolkata is a premier R&D organisation of the country, established to develop supercomputers under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), that carries R&D in electronics and associated areas.

The MOU signing coincided with the National Science Day celebrations and follows close on the heels of a first-of-its-kind International Education Fair organised by SKUAST-K making it the first university in J&K to undertake globalisation of education.