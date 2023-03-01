SKUAST-K, CDAC Kolkata ink MoU

Srinagar, Mar 1: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Centre of Development for Advanced Computing (CDAC), Kolkata for R&D and capacity building in artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, automation and robotics.
CDAC Kolkata is a premier R&D organisation of the country, established to develop supercomputers under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), that carries R&D in electronics and associated areas.
The MOU signing coincided with the National Science Day celebrations and follows close on the heels of a first-of-its-kind International Education Fair organised by SKUAST-K making it the first university in J&K to undertake globalisation of education.
The MoU was signed between SKUAST-K’s Director Research, Prof Sarfaraz A Wani, and Director CDAC Kolkata, Aditya Kumar Sinha, in presence of Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai. Prof TH Masoodi, Registrar; Prof Arshad Mughal, Associate Director Research; Prof Azmat Alam Khan, OSD to Vice Chancellor; Prof MS Pukhta, Head, Division of Agri. Statistics; Asok Bandyopadhyay, Associate Director & Group Head ICT& Services Group, CDAC Kolkata; Dr Imran Khan, Associate Professor Div of Statistics; and Sangham Chaturvedi, Principal Technical Officer, CDAC Kolkata was also present. Dr Imran Khan and Asok Bandyopadhyay shall be the coordinators from SKUAST-K and CDAC Kolkata respectively.
SKUAST-K and CDAC Kolkata will offer all new-age courses and undertake research in Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Deep learning, Big Data analytics, IoT, Automation, Sensor Technology, Robotics, Drone-Technology, and other Information and Communication Sciences. Joint Courses on the application of these cutting-edge Sciences to agriculture shall be developed to train next-generation human capital to drive the next generation of agriculture revolution.