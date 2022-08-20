SKUAST-K, CDAC Kolkata join hands for R&D in digital agriculture

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) and Centre of Development for Advanced Computing Kolkata (CDAC-K) have joined hands to discuss the possibility of collaboration in the emerging areas of digital and precision agriculture and to build collaborative projects between two institutions.

The CDAC-K is a premier R&D organisation, established to develop supercomputers by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

At a meeting held in virtual mode, SKUAST-K team comprised Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Dr Imran Khan, Associate Professor Statistics Prof Azmat Alam Khan, OSD to Vice Chancellor, Dr Shabir Ahmad Mir, Assistant Professor, Computer Science and Muneer Shigan, Senior Computer Programmer while CDAC K was represented by Sr. Director CDAC K, Debasis Mazumdar, Associate Director and Group Head Asok Bandyopadhyay, Joint Director, Barnali Pal, and Principal Technical Officer Sangam Kumar Chaturvedi.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the Digital Agriculture initiative of the J & K government. Vice Chancellor Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganai while highlighting the initiatives already taken up at SKUAST-K with respect to use of ICT, IoTs in the field of Agriculture and allied sectors expressed the need to have applications in ICT domain using AI/ML, Image processing and pattern recognition, Big Data, GIS etc and to build infrastructure for data (soil/crop/weather data) capture, store and its analytics with the active participation of start-up companies and user agencies.