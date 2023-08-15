SKUAST-K celebrates country’s 77th Independence Day

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai led the flag hoisting ceremony early morning at the Shalimar campus of the varsity. Registrar, Directors of the University, Dean Faculty of Horticulture, Controller of Examinations, Heads of Departments, Professors, and other officers of the university along with the students participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony with enthusiasm. The National Anthem was also played during the celebration event.

On the occasion, the vice chancellor highlighted the importance of celebrations held in the university with regard to' Meri Maati Mera Desh’ (My Soil, My Country) which saw an overwhelming participation of students, faculty members and staff.

He paid rich tributes to all those who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle of India against British Colonial rule and the remarkable progress made thereafter in all walks of life.