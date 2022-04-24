SKUAST-K celebrates World Earth Day

Every year World Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 with an aim to preserve and conserve the planet earth and its biodiversity. This year’s theme for the day was ‘Invest in Our Planet’ with a focus on encouraging individuals, businesses and world leaders to invest and switch to greener technologies and practices.

The Earth Day event was organised by the University’s Nature & Adventure Club, Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura under the ICAR-World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K, to pledge for the sustainable participation of academics and students to address the pressing problem of climate change.