SKUAST-K celebrates World Earth Day

Srinagar, Apr 23: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Kashmir Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir today held an event to commemorate World Earth Day-2022 at the Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura.
Every year World Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 with an aim to preserve and conserve the planet earth and its biodiversity. This year’s theme for the day was ‘Invest in Our Planet’ with a focus on encouraging individuals, businesses and world leaders to invest and switch to greener technologies and practices.
The Earth Day event was organised by the University’s Nature & Adventure Club, Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura under the ICAR-World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K, to pledge for the sustainable participation of academics and students to address the pressing problem of climate change.
Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Prof Raihana Habib Kanth, in her inaugural address said this day is an opportunity to bring billions to connect and discuss problems like pollution, loss of biodiversity, deforestation, and depleting quality of the environment. She emphasized that all the stakeholders need to work together for mitigating the menace of climate change and creating a better planet for future generations.
Chief Agricultural Officer, Baramulla, Yadvinder Singh Sasson, who was the chief guest at the occasion, described the major initiatives undertaken by the J&K government toward a greener and cleaner nation. Dr Zahoor A Bhat, CHO Baramulla, called upon every “human being on upholding the objectives of safeguarding and saving Mother Earth against the wanton destruction of the forest, animals and the pollution of water bodies, air, and soil across the world which is resulting in climate change.”