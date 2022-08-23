SKUAST-K chairs KVK annual scientific advisory committee meet

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai chaired the 9-th Scientific Advisory Committee Meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Budgam to review the annual progress report and action plan of the Kendra.

The Vice Chancellor in his address stressed on processing, marketing and branding of agricultural commodities as per the latest market trends so that the farmers can receive better economic benefits from their produce.

While reviewing the last year’s progress, the VC emphasized on resource mapping of the District Budgam with a focus on agriculture and its allied sectors and simultaneously asked for map-based data generation by the concerned for maximum possible research use efficiency.

Prof Ganai also said that for the holistic development of agriculture and its allied sectors a comprehensive agriculture policy will be framed for UT of J&K soon.