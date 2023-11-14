SKUAST-K condoles demise of Dr Zaka-ur-Rab

Srinagar, Nov 14: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) Tuesday paid glowing tributes to Dr Zaka-Ur-Rab, a pioneer of agricultural education in Jammu and Kashmir, on his demise, a press release said.

Dr Zaka-Ur-Rab had served as Principal of the College of Agriculture Wadura in the early 60s. The college later on became the Faculty of Agriculture of SKUAST.

A special meeting to condolence the demise was held today at the Shalimar campus, which was chaired by in-charge Vice Chancellor Prof M A Sidique and attended by University Officers, Scientists and Non-Teaching Staff. The attributes of D. Zaka-Ur-Rab like honesty, integrity and scientific acumen were highlighted. Prof Tariq H Masoodi, Prof Shabir A Wani, Prof Haroon Naik and Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi recollected the great contribution of Dr Zaka-Ur-Rab in terms of administration, research and academics. Similar Condolence meetings were held at the Faculty of Agriculture Wadora, Sopore and other constituent units of SKUAST-K, where the contributions of Dr Zaka-Ur-Rab were highlighted and his role in laying the foundations of Agricultural Education and Research in Jammu and Kashmir that later on translated into the establishment of the Agricultural University in the region was remembered. PhD and DSc in Zoology, Dr Rab has served as the longest principal of the College of Agriculture, Wadura. He was born in Moradabad, UP and was educated at Aligarh Muslim University.