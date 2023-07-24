SKUAST-K condoles  employee's demise

Srinagar, July 24: A condolence meeting was held today in the Vice-Chancellor’s Conference Hall, SKUAST-K, Shalimar, to pay homage to the departed soul of Javid Ahmad, Medical Assistant, who left for heavenly abode in the early morning due to a massive heart attack.
The meeting was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganai and attended to, among others, by all the officers of the University. At the outset of the meeting, Professor Dil Mohammad
Makhdomi, Director Extension while paying rich tributes to the bereaved soul informed the gathering about the humbleness, dedication and proficiency and other trade skills of this noble soul. Prof. Haroon. R. Naik, Director Planning and Monitoring who also spoke on this occasion, shared his experience of working with him as Dean
Students Welfare and found him very honest, hardworking, proactive and very developmental in his aptitude.