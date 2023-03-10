SKUAST-K conducts awareness programme for tribal farmers in Budgam

The event was held under AICRP-Pulses sponsored by IIPR-Kanpur. More than 30 farmers participated in the awareness programme. The programme was attended by Director Extension SKUAST-K, Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdhoomi who was the chief guest on the occasion. Associate Director Research, DARS Rangreth, Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Dar was Guest of Honor. Dr. Bilal A. Lone, Sr. Scientist & Head KVK Budgam welcomed the participants and gave a brief about the programme. Prof. Ajaz A. Lone, senior breeder, gave a brief presentation about the importance of pulses and their agro-technology.

Director Extension SKUAST-K emphasised the farmers to give due importance for pulse production and follow guidelines of the SKUAST-K. Director Extension SKUAST-K lauded the efforts of University for upliftment of farmers. Other scientists who participated in the