SKUAST-K conducts awareness programme for tribal farmers in Budgam

Budgam, Mar 10: DARS Rangreth in collaboration with KVK Budgam organised a one-day awareness cum input distribution programme for tribal farmers of district Budgam.
The event was held under AICRP-Pulses sponsored by IIPR-Kanpur. More than 30 farmers participated in the awareness programme. The programme was attended by Director Extension SKUAST-K, Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdhoomi who was the chief guest on the occasion. Associate Director Research, DARS Rangreth, Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Dar was Guest of Honor. Dr. Bilal A. Lone, Sr. Scientist & Head KVK Budgam welcomed the participants and gave a brief about the programme. Prof. Ajaz A. Lone, senior breeder, gave a brief presentation about the importance of pulses and their agro-technology.
Director Extension SKUAST-K emphasised the farmers to give due importance for pulse production and follow guidelines of the SKUAST-K. Director Extension SKUAST-K lauded the efforts of University for upliftment of farmers. Other scientists who participated in the
programme were Dr. Latief Ahmad, Scientist DARS Rangreth, Scientists from KVK Budgam and representatives of NGO NISSO and ISDS foundation Nagpur. During the programme, “bins/equipments/pulse seed and other Rhizobium culture were also distributed among the farmers.”
The programme concluded with vote of thanks by Dr. Mir Nadeem Hassan, Scientist Animal Science KVK Budgam.