SKUAST-K conducts awareness session

The sessions were held by SKUAST-K’s International Education Centre, Directorate of Education at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry campus at shuhama.

Members of the International Education Centre, led by Prof Mohammad Anwar Bhat, along with Prof. Azmat Alam, Dr Sameera Qayoom, Dr Ajaz Malik, and Dr Mudasir M Kirmani engaged with the students to provide them with detailed information about the Dual Degree Programme that offers students a unique platform for international exposure and academic excellence. The programme was attended by a good number of students, faculty members and other staff of SKUAST-K.