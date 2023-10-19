SKUAST-K conducts awareness session

Srinagar, Oct 18: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) today held an awareness session to sensitise BVSc students about the collaborative Dual Degree Programme initiated between Western Sydney University (WSU) Australia and SKUAST-K.
The sessions were held by SKUAST-K’s International Education Centre, Directorate of Education at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry campus at shuhama.
Members of the International Education Centre, led by Prof Mohammad Anwar Bhat, along with Prof. Azmat Alam, Dr Sameera Qayoom, Dr Ajaz Malik, and Dr Mudasir M Kirmani engaged with the students to provide them with detailed information about the Dual Degree Programme that offers students a unique platform for international exposure and academic excellence. The programme was attended by a good number of students, faculty members and other staff of SKUAST-K.
The sensitisation programme was aimed at spreading awareness about the dual-degree programme which is a first of its kind in SKUAST-K. During the sensitisation, students were provided comprehensive information about the dual degree programme, including its curriculum, international exposure opportunities, and the potential benefits it offers for their academic and professional growth. The interactive sessions facilitated discussions, enabling students to gain a deeper understanding of the program’s advantages and the global perspective it encompasses. Prof M Anwar, Associate Director Education gave an insight into the efforts the Vice Chancellor and the team have taken to sign an MoU between two prestigious universities and ensure that the dual-degree programme is tailor-made for the students of SKUAST-Kashmir in order to imbibe them with appropriate opportunities to excel across horizontals and verticals.