SKUAST-K distributes poultry among tribal community members

Srinagar: As a part of the Tribal Sub-Plan under the Indian Council for Agricultural Research supported Poultry Seed Project, chick distribution programme was conducted at Division of LPM, FVSc and AH, SKUAST-Kashmir, Shuhama Campus.

About 40 beneficiaries from the tribal community of Varpach and Dignibal were provided backyard poultry units comprising four-week-old Gramapriya Chicks. Prof Azmat Alam Khan, OSD to Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K and Prof Islam-ud-Din Sheikh, Head Division of LPM chaired the programme.

Speaking on the occasion Prof Azmat Alam Khan highlighted the activities being carried out under Poultry Seed Project and sought co-operation from the tribal farmers in implementing the Tribal Sub-Plan activities.