SKUAST-K elects chairman Certificate Committee LISA 2020

Srinagar, Feb 14: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K), an official member of a global consortium of 35 statistical laboratories – LISA 2020 Monday elected chairman Certificate Committee LISA 2020.
A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that Associate Professor of the Division of Agri Statistics, Faculty of Horticulture, Imran Khan, has been elected as chairman of the Certification Committee of LISA 2020 (Laboratory for Interdisciplinary Statistical Analysis).
LISA 2020 is implemented by the University of Colorado Boulder’s Laboratory for Interdisciplinary Statistical Analysis (LISA) in cooperation with the USAID.
SKUAST-K was granted official membership of the LISA network in October 2020 as SKUAST-K-LISA.
The membership was granted for SKUAST-K’s dedication to uphold the missions of LISA 2020 Statistical Collaboration Laboratory to train statisticians and data scientists to become effective, interdisciplinary collaborators who can move between theory and practice to solve problems for real-world impact; serve as a research infrastructure for researchers and decision-makers to collaborate with statisticians and data scientists to enable and accelerate research and data-based decisions that make a positive impact on society and teach short courses and workshops to improve statistical skills and data literacy widely.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, while congratulating Khan asked him to encourage his fellow colleagues and students during his tenure as chairman.
Besides, Dean Faculty of Horticulture Prof Shabir Ahmad Wani and Head, Division of Agriculture Statistics, Prof M S Pukhta congratulated Khan.
LISA 2020 is led by Eric Vance at the University of Colorado Boulder's Department of Applied Mathematics.
Imran was elected as the new Chairman for the said programme after Eric Vance stepped down as Chairman of the Certification Committee.
Khan is PhD in Statistics from HAU Hisar and a post-doctorate from the University of Colorado Boulder USA.
Khan was awarded the prestigious Raman Fellowship by the University Grants Commission, Government of India.
His term as chairman is for a period of two years from February 2022 to February 2024.
The LISA 2020 programme builds statistical analysis and data science capacity in developing countries by creating a robust network of statistics and data science collaboration laboratories (“stat labs”).
These stat labs can be Engines for Development by training the next generation of collaborative statisticians and data scientists; collaborating at the intersections of data-driven development with researchers, data producers, and decision-makers to make a positive impact on society; and teaching short courses and workshops to improve statistical skills and data literacy widely.