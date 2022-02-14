SKUAST-K elects chairman Certificate Committee LISA 2020

A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that Associate Professor of the Division of Agri Statistics, Faculty of Horticulture, Imran Khan, has been elected as chairman of the Certification Committee of LISA 2020 (Laboratory for Interdisciplinary Statistical Analysis).

LISA 2020 is implemented by the University of Colorado Boulder’s Laboratory for Interdisciplinary Statistical Analysis (LISA) in cooperation with the USAID.

SKUAST-K was granted official membership of the LISA network in October 2020 as SKUAST-K-LISA.