SKUAST-K experts assess pest infestation of apple orchards in south Kashmir

The experts carried out an on-spot assessment of damage due to infestation to apple fruit. The team visited Zainapora, Litter, Yaripora, Aglar, Kokergund, Hangabach and adjoining areas falling in the districts of Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama.

Advanced Centre for Horticulture Development (ACHD) Zainapora where the pest used to have more than 90% infestation during 2020-2021 had less than 10% infestation this year due to the strict adherence to ad hoc advisory issued by SKUAST-K. The orchardists were made aware about the timely insecticide sprays coinciding with the susceptible stage of the pest.