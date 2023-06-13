SKUAST-K experts assess pest infestation of apple orchards in south Kashmir

Srinagar, June 13: A team of experts from the Division of Entomology, Faculty of Horticulture, Shalimar visited various apple orchards in south Kashmir affected by Apple Blotch Leaf Miner (ABLM).
The experts carried out an on-spot assessment of damage due to infestation to apple fruit. The team visited Zainapora, Litter, Yaripora, Aglar, Kokergund, Hangabach and adjoining areas falling in the districts of Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama.
Advanced Centre for Horticulture Development (ACHD) Zainapora where the pest used to have more than 90% infestation during 2020-2021 had less than 10% infestation this year due to the strict adherence to ad hoc advisory issued by SKUAST-K. The orchardists were made aware about the timely insecticide sprays coinciding with the susceptible stage of the pest.
The team of experts advised the orchardists that insecticide sprays should not be missed or mixed with any other plant protection chemical and a gap of not more than 15 days should be maintained between two consecutive sprays. "All the affected orchards should be sprayed, so that no residual population survives in any unsprayed orchard," the experts underlined. So far 10,764 responses were received from various stakeholders through Google form developed by SKUAST-K. The team shall visit the affected areas again in the month of July.