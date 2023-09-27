SKUAST-K holds awareness camp on animal clinical conditions

Srinagar, Sep 27: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir conducted a daylong extensive awareness camp on common clinical conditions in animals and their management at Beerwah in district Budgam.
The camp was organised by the SKUAST-K’s Veterinary Clinical Complex, FVSc Shuhama under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) in collaboration with the Departments of Animal Husbandry and Sheep Husbandry.
A large number of farmers including women attended the camp and learned about the common clinical conditions in animals and their management.
Prof Amatul Muhee, Head of the Division and coordinator of the event deliberated about the importance of the HADP project for farmers and the need for organising such programmes. She also spoke on the importance of deworming and vaccination in animals for disease control and prevention for boosting livestock health and productivity.
Block Veterinary Officer, Dr Nazir Ahmad Dar in his welcome and keynote address briefed about the importance of awareness among the farmers about animal health. Dr. Parvez Para, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Sheep Husbandry Department appraised farmers about the importance of scientific sheep farming.