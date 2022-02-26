SKUAST-K holds counselling programme

The programme was organized by the Career Counselling and Placement Centre of FoA. The session was chaired by the Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Prof Raihana Habib Kanth. The programme was attended by heads of various divisions, scientists, student welfare officer and students of the faculty. The resource person Prof Nazir Ahmad Bhat, Associate Director Research, SKUAST-K in his presentation emphasized that neglecting to teach moral values alongside academic concepts in colleges is hurting the students and causing problems in society. “If an individual does not learn moral values as they develop, how will they be able to discern the difference between right and wrong. Moreover, if they develop poor ethics and no moral values, they could harm society,” he said.