SKUAST-K holds its first alumni meet

Srinagar, May 15: Continuing with a series of out-of-box initiatives, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Monday conducted its first-ever alumni meet, Milan, at the Shalimar campus.
The SKUAST-K Milan was held with the aim of reconnecting with its alumni for a greater role in the transformation of society. The slogan of the meet was to relive, reconnect, restore, revitalise, and replenish. More than 500 SKUAST-K alumni attended the event physically and several hundred overseas alumni attended virtually. The retired faculty and officers of the university also attended.
The event was supported by ICAR-World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.
Prominent businessman turned politician, former minister and Apni Party president, Syed Altaf Bukhari, who is a senior SKUAST-K alumnus, was the chief guest at the occasion. General Secretary of All India Banks Officers Association (AIBOA), S Nagarajan was the special guest at the meeting. Several senior government functionaries, administrative secretaries, officers from development departments, banks and business representatives who completed their undergraduate/post-graduate education from SKUAST-K participated in the event. Retired faculty members and officers shared their memories and lauded the progress made by SKUAST-K in recent years.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir A Ganai launched the SKUAST-K Endowment Fund at the occasion. The fund is supported by the university faculty, alumni, and several philanthropic organisations, prominent among which is the All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA). About 100 scholarships among the UG students from the endowment fund were distributed at the occasion. Besides more than 1000 postgraduate fellowships were also announced.
An exhibition depicting faculty and students' innovations and startups and the artistic talent of the alumni and the students marked the beginning of the event, followed by flag hoisting, alumni march, felicitation of alumni and graduate faculty, book releases, the launch of alumni portal on SKUAST-K website, and launch of SKUAST-K Endowment fund.
Speaking on the occasion Vice Chancellor Prof Nazir A Ganai highlighted the achievements of the University in academic, research, extension and outreach. He highlighted the University's endeavour towards globalization and overseas exposure to students and faculty. He exhorted the alumni to contribute their wisdom as well as enrich the endowment fund of the university.
The event witnessed generous contributions from the alumni, graduate faculty, serving officers and faculty as well as students towards the fund.
Chief Guest Syed Altaf Bukhari in his address recollected the memories of his student days and expressed happiness at the progress of the university. He assured full support to the university in all its endeavours and also contributed to the endowment fund.
Director Education and Dean Students Welfare Prof MAA Siddique welcomed the guests and spoke about the importance of alumni meet and the role of the alumni in institution building.
Prof TH Masoodi Director Research and Registrar proposed the vote of thanks. Several senior alumni also spoke on the occasion and thanked the university for organising the meet.
SKUAST-K alumni network has been formulated to strengthen the relationship between alumni and the university. Promote fundraising, career development and mentoring in furtherance of academic & professional excellence of the University. It is aimed to provide support for current students of the university through mentorship programs, scholarships, and career services.