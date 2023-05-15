SKUAST-K holds its first alumni meet

The SKUAST-K Milan was held with the aim of reconnecting with its alumni for a greater role in the transformation of society. The slogan of the meet was to relive, reconnect, restore, revitalise, and replenish. More than 500 SKUAST-K alumni attended the event physically and several hundred overseas alumni attended virtually. The retired faculty and officers of the university also attended.

The event was supported by ICAR-World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.