SKUAST-K holds motivational talk at Wadura campus

The event was organised by the university’s Faculty of Agriculture under World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of the SKUAST-K, a statement said. In his talk, Dr Ganie spoke about his experience as a student at SKUAST-K and how it motivated him for seeking various opportunities at an international level and finally landing him at a top institute as a scientist in the USA.

Dr Ganie talked about the various scholarships and fellowships internationally present for the students. He elaborated in detail about the various opportunities available abroad for agriculture students.