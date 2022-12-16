SKUAST-K holds Research Council meeting

Srinagar, Dec 16: The SKUAST-Kashmir today conducted its 64 th Research Council meeting. The meeting is held twice a year to discuss and deliberate upon the research programmes of the University.
The 64 th Research Council Meeting assumes importance in light of the comprehensive policy for holistic development of agriculture in the UT of J&K being developed by Agricultural Production Department.
The meeting was chaired by Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K and attended by Atal Dulloo Financial Commissioner/Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Dr. N.S. Rathore former Vice-Chancellor MPUAT. Udaipur Rajasthan as expert member, Directors and Deans of University, Heads of Development Departments of Agriculture and allied fields, HODs of subject Matter Divisions of SKUAST, Scientists and the representatives of farmers and agro industries.
Prof. Sarfaraz Wani, Director Research presented on overview of research activities during 2022 and the R&D issues identified and the strategies proposed to address the issues. Overview of 29 projects approved by UT level Apex committee was also presented.
Dr. N.S. Rathore, former Vice-Chancellor MPUAT and DDG Education ICAR highlighted the need for research in frontier areas, good agricultural practices, innovations and digital technology with a human touch. He expressed concern about depletion of soil, natural resources and bio-diversity.
Atal Dulloo in his remarks appreciated the role of farm Universities in development of DPRs for holistic development of agriculture. He highlighted certain projects that are central to development of agriculture and allied structure that includes strengthening the seed multiplication chain, promotion of niche crops, farm mechanisation, marketing strategies, processing and value addition and innovative extension approach.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nazir A. Ganai SKUAST-K in his remarks highlighted the paradigm shift in approach towards organizing Agricultural Research wherein Farm Universities and Development departments together will plan and execute the research and development programmes. He stressed upon reducing the production cost through better resource and water use efficiency, mechanisation automation and deployment of other smart solutions.
He also highlighted the need of processing and value addition to increase the returns from agriculture and allied activities.
Later during the day various projects approved by APEX Committee were discussed and deliberated upon and strategies for effective implementation and monitoring of projects were proposed.