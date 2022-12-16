SKUAST-K holds Research Council meeting

The 64 th Research Council Meeting assumes importance in light of the comprehensive policy for holistic development of agriculture in the UT of J&K being developed by Agricultural Production Department.

The meeting was chaired by Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K and attended by Atal Dulloo Financial Commissioner/Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Dr. N.S. Rathore former Vice-Chancellor MPUAT. Udaipur Rajasthan as expert member, Directors and Deans of University, Heads of Development Departments of Agriculture and allied fields, HODs of subject Matter Divisions of SKUAST, Scientists and the representatives of farmers and agro industries.