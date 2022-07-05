SKUAST-K holds seed distribution programme

Srinagar: Two days training and quality seed distribution programme was organised by National Seed Project, SKUAST-Kashmir, Shalimar, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kupwara and Department of Agriculture, Tangdar/Teetwal on 3 rd and 4 July.
On the occasion SKUAST-K released varieties of wheat and rajmash among the tribal farmers under the programme “Tribal Sub Plan of ICAR-National Seed Project”.
During deliberations of the training programme, Director Extension Prof Dil Mohammad Makdoomi together with Nodal officer National seed project, and Head KVK Kupwara , scientists of NSP and team KVK Kupwara, NSP team Dr Gowhar Ali and Aflaq Hamid conduct two days mega seed distribution programme in district Kupwara.
The team visited various places of Karnah (Chamkote , Drangla, Teletal) and distributed 25 quintal of Shalimar Wheat 2 variety and 3 quintal of pulses (Rajmash) free of cost among farmers and farming women.