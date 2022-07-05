SKUAST-K holds seed distribution programme

Srinagar: Two days training and quality seed distribution programme was organised by National Seed Project, SKUAST-Kashmir, Shalimar, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kupwara and Department of Agriculture, Tangdar/Teetwal on 3 rd and 4 July.

On the occasion SKUAST-K released varieties of wheat and rajmash among the tribal farmers under the programme “Tribal Sub Plan of ICAR-National Seed Project”.

During deliberations of the training programme, Director Extension Prof Dil Mohammad Makdoomi together with Nodal officer National seed project, and Head KVK Kupwara , scientists of NSP and team KVK Kupwara, NSP team Dr Gowhar Ali and Aflaq Hamid conduct two days mega seed distribution programme in district Kupwara.