SKUAST-K holds seminar on emerging statistical techniques

The seminar titled ‘Emerging Statistical Techniques for Researchers’ was jointly organised by SKUAST-K’s Division of Social Sciences, Faculty of Fisheries, Rangil, and National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad. More than 160 researchers from across the country had registered for the conference and over 20 scholars presented their papers.

Organiser of the conference and the Head Division of Social Sciences, Dr Bilal Ahmad, said the aim of the seminar is that the researchers “correctly use the tools of statistics for validating research findings and sensitizing the public as to how statistics help in shaping and framing policies.”