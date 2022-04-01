SKUAST-K holds seminar on emerging statistical techniques
Srinagar, Apr 1: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) held a one-day national seminar on modern statistical tools and emerging techniques.
The seminar titled ‘Emerging Statistical Techniques for Researchers’ was jointly organised by SKUAST-K’s Division of Social Sciences, Faculty of Fisheries, Rangil, and National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad. More than 160 researchers from across the country had registered for the conference and over 20 scholars presented their papers.
Organiser of the conference and the Head Division of Social Sciences, Dr Bilal Ahmad, said the aim of the seminar is that the researchers “correctly use the tools of statistics for validating research findings and sensitizing the public as to how statistics help in shaping and framing policies.”
Dean, Faculty of Fisheries, Prof Massarat Khan, inaugurated the seminar. Former PVC, Kurukshetra University, Haryana, Prof DS Hooda was the chief guest at the occasion. Prof Tirupathi Rao Padi, Dean, Faculty of Mathematical Sciences, Pondicherry University was the guest of honour.
To encourage the researchers, the best papers presented in the seminar were also awarded. In an oral presentation, Saima Farooq, FOF, SKUAST-K got first, Jaspreet Kour Sudan, Dept of Statistics, the University of Jammu and Anisa Ismail, SH Inst. of Islamic Studies, University of Kashmir came third. In the poster presentation, Azifa Parvaiz, FoFy, SKUAST-K got first, Dr Sidrat-Ul-Muntaha Anees, Women’s College, M.A.Road, got second and Intizar Ahmad, S.H.Inst. of Islamic Studies, University of Kashmir got third prizes.
Dr S.H.Baba, Associate Professor, Division of Social Sciences, FoF SKUAST-K, Srinagar presented the vote of thanks. At the end of the technical sessions, the valedictory function was held in which Prof Azmat Khan, Associate Director Research (AS)/OSD, SKUAST-K was the chief guest. He interacted with the participants and assured to conduct such seminars from time to time so that every researcher stays updated and gets benefited from the presence of peers, mentors and senior scientists in the seminar.