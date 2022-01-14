SKUAST-K holds workshop on innovation education

Prof Tariq Hussain Masoodi, Dean Faculty of Forestry, who was the convener of the programme, in his remarks summarised the significance and outcomes of the event. He briefed about the opportunities available for innovation and startups in the forestry sector and stressed exploring entrepreneurship through critical thinking. He also mentioned the need to explore perpetual, renewable and non-renewable energy sources for sustainability.

Dr Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, an innovation researcher at Zhejiang University, China talked about innovations and the related factors. He spoke about the regional and international scenarios in innovation and gave a glimpse of innovations that contributed to the economic and social development of the world.