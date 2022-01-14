SKUAST-K holds workshop on innovation education

GK NEWS NETWORK
Srinagar, Jan 14: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) held a one-day workshop on innovation and education at Benihama Campus, Ganderbal in resonance with the newly adopted National Educational Policy (NEP) ) for the promotion of skill and entrepreneurship in the students.
The workshop was organised under the strict COVID-19 protocol by the university’s Faculty of Forestry under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.
Prominent speakers, who spoke at the occasion, included researchers, journalists, administrative and business personalities.
Prof Tariq Hussain Masoodi, Dean Faculty of Forestry, who was the convener of the programme, in his remarks summarised the significance and outcomes of the event. He briefed about the opportunities available for innovation and startups in the forestry sector and stressed exploring entrepreneurship through critical thinking. He also mentioned the need to explore perpetual, renewable and non-renewable energy sources for sustainability.
Dr Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, an innovation researcher at Zhejiang University, China talked about innovations and the related factors. He spoke about the regional and international scenarios in innovation and gave a glimpse of innovations that contributed to the economic and social development of the world.
Suhail –ul-Islam, Deputy Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment (J&K Government) discussed innovation vis a vis Government policies. He further deliberated upon academia-policy linkages and creating entrepreneurship in the forestry sector.
Abdul Hamid Bhat (Founder, Rahim Greens) a motivational speaker, environmental activist and renowned businessman described his real-life journey of innovative success without having any formal education. He further stressed up on social responsibility of a common man and development of skill and encouraging entrepreneurship in students
Wajeeha Ali, news anchor in her motivational speech described her struggles and achievements as a female journalist. She spoke about social values and interacted with students to improve their communication skills.
Earlier during the programme, Dr Akhlaq Amin Wani (Organiser) gave a formal welcome address and presented an overview of the program. Dr Peerzaada Ishtiyak after the presentations conducted an interactive session of speakers with the students. Dr Syed Naseem Geelani (Co-Organizer) presented the vote of thanks. The workshop was attended by all heads of the divisions, Scientists, non-teaching staff and students from the faculty following all COVID19 related protocols.