SKUAST-K, IIT Ropar hold 2 day event

Srinagar, Sep 12: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) held a two-day event with IIT Ropar for fostering startups and igniting tech-based agricultural innovations in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.
The event, ‘Igniting Deep Tech Revolution in Agriculture and Allied Sciences was organised by SKUAST-K’s Division of Veterinary Biochemistry, FVSc in collaboration with the incubation hub (AWaDH) of IIT Ropar.
On day one of the event, an interaction session and networking dinner was organised at SKICC Srinagar, in which Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai; Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Prof Akbar Masood; Chairman, J&K Board of School Education, Prof Parkishit Singh Manhas; Registrar, Central University of Kashmir, Prof M Afzal Zargar; delegates from IIT Ropar-AWaDH led by Dr Radhika Trikha; Dr Ashraf Ganie, Professor of Endocrinology, SKIMS, Srinagar; Nasir Shah, Additional Director, Science and Technology Department, J&K Govt; Director, PPMO, Prof Haroon R Naik; and faculty members from SKUAST-K participated.
At the occasion, Ex-HoD, Division of Veterinary Biochemistry, FVSc was felicitated with the lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the research and development in his field.
On the second day of the event, a roundtable discussion on the role of innovation and entrepreneurship in addressing challenges in the agriculture sector of Jammu and Kashmir was held. The session was chaired by VC, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Gani and Registrar, Central University of Kashmir, Prof Afzal Zargar was the moderator.
In his remarks, Prof Ganai said that SKUAST-K has become a leading agricultural university in the country for the promotion of young minds towards innovation. He said the university has set the goal to be the first innovation-led agri-university for producing future agripreneurs as per the NEP-2020 mandate.
Chairman, JKBOSE, Prof Parkishit Singh Manhas, who is also the director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), in his remarks, while appreciating the SKUAST-K initiative, expressed his eagerness to replicate the model at the school level.