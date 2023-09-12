SKUAST-K, IIT Ropar hold 2 day event

The event, ‘Igniting Deep Tech Revolution in Agriculture and Allied Sciences was organised by SKUAST-K’s Division of Veterinary Biochemistry, FVSc in collaboration with the incubation hub (AWaDH) of IIT Ropar.

On day one of the event, an interaction session and networking dinner was organised at SKICC Srinagar, in which Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai; Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Prof Akbar Masood; Chairman, J&K Board of School Education, Prof Parkishit Singh Manhas; Registrar, Central University of Kashmir, Prof M Afzal Zargar; delegates from IIT Ropar-AWaDH led by Dr Radhika Trikha; Dr Ashraf Ganie, Professor of Endocrinology, SKIMS, Srinagar; Nasir Shah, Additional Director, Science and Technology Department, J&K Govt; Director, PPMO, Prof Haroon R Naik; and faculty members from SKUAST-K participated.