SKUAST-K observes World Rabies Day

The event was organised by SKUAST-K's Division of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, in collaboration with the Directorate of Research under World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of the university.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan, who was the chief guest at the inaugural event, assured full support to the university and other related organisations in controlling the stray dog menace, the main cause of rabies in Srinagar.