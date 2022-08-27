SKUAST-K organises 1-day programme on career opportunities for forestry professionals

Srinagar: Faculty of Forestry, Benhama-Watlar, SKUAST-K organised a one day program on “Career opportunities for Forestry Professionals” on 26 August.

The programme was organized by Career Counseling and Placement Cell (CCPC), FOF. Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, Associate Professor and Head SBS who is also SWO (Organizing Secretary) proposed a formal welcome address. He briefly highlighted the genesis of the program and highlighted the role of Faculty in teaching, research and student services.

The Chief guest was Mr Altaf Ahmad, Wildlife Warden, Dachigam National Park, J&K Wildlife Department.

Prof. S.A Gangoo, Dean Faculty of Forestry highlighted the importance of Faculty of Forestry and its services towards teaching and research in the country.

He informed the audience that many students from the Faculty of Forestry had qualified competitive exams like IFS, KAS, State Forest level exams and other prestigious exams. He further told students that they should work hard in order to achieve their goals.