SKUAST-K organises 1-day programme on career opportunities for forestry professionals

Srinagar: Faculty of Forestry, Benhama-Watlar, SKUAST-K organised a one day program on “Career opportunities for Forestry Professionals” on 26 August.
The programme was organized by Career Counseling and Placement Cell (CCPC), FOF. Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, Associate Professor and Head SBS who is also SWO (Organizing Secretary) proposed a formal welcome address. He briefly highlighted the genesis of the program and highlighted the role of Faculty in teaching, research and student services.
The Chief guest was Mr Altaf Ahmad, Wildlife Warden, Dachigam National Park, J&K Wildlife Department.
Prof. S.A Gangoo, Dean Faculty of Forestry highlighted the importance of Faculty of Forestry and its services towards teaching and research in the country.
He informed the audience that many students from the Faculty of Forestry had qualified competitive exams like IFS, KAS, State Forest level exams and other prestigious exams. He further told students that they should work hard in order to achieve their goals.
Altaf, in his lecture, spoke on the different aspects of the civil service examination. He highlighted the success story of his journey from preparation of civil services examination to good posting in the wildlife department. He suggested students to have goal oriented vision, remain aware about day today issues at National and International level, and that hard work and patience is going to help students to achieve their goals.
The event was attended by Prof. P.A Khan, Head Division of FBT, Dr. Vasihnu Dutt, Associate Professor Division of SAF, Dr Khursheed, Associate Professor, Dr Amir Bhat, Assistant professor, Mr. Jauhar Rafeeq, President Students Council FOF and more than 60 UG, PG and Ph. D students of the Faculty.