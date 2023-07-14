SKUAST-K organises programme on role of youth in making  India a developed nation

Sringar, July 14: The NSS unit of College of Temperate Sericulture, Mirgund SKUAST-K organised a one-day programme on Yuva Samvad, India @2047 in which students and faculty members of the college actively took part. Dr Irfan Latif Khan NSS programme officer conducted the proceedings and gave an insight into the Panch Paran as envisaged by Prime Minister Narender Modi.
The college students delivered impressive speeches and made the audience aware of the various strategies that can be adopted to make India Vishwa Guru by 2047.
Prof. M.F. Baqual, Associate Dean of the College highlighted the role of youth in making India a developed nation by 2047. The chief guest of the programme Syed Faheem , SDM Pattan encouraged the youth to take active part in various flagship programmes of Govt. India to realise the dream of making India a progressive and developed nation. He stressed the need to encourage the youth in channelizing their energies in becoming leading entrepreneurs of the nation.