SKUAST-K organises programme on role of youth in making  India a developed nation

Prof. M.F. Baqual, Associate Dean of the College highlighted the role of youth in making India a developed nation by 2047. The chief guest of the programme Syed Faheem , SDM Pattan encouraged the youth to take active part in various flagship programmes of Govt. India to realise the dream of making India a progressive and developed nation. He stressed the need to encourage the youth in channelizing their energies in becoming leading entrepreneurs of the nation.