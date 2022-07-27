SKUAST-K partners with Australian University to boost saffron production

The novel idea of saffron cultivation by Ph.D Scholar Munjib Maryam has been well appreciated by experts in WSU, Australia for its novelty and the impact it can create globally. The interface meeting was conducted online on 25.7.2022 and chaired by Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nazir A. Ganai with other members present included Prof. Rohitashw Kumar, Associate Dean, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology; Ms. Nisha Rakhesh, Senior Advisor Research Strategy and Partnership (WSU); Prof. Dharma Hagere (WSU), Expert in Automation and Recycling of Water.

Saffron, the prized spice of Kashmir, known for its quality, aroma and medicinal value, is presently restricted to a small area of 3700 ha in Pampore of district Pulwama. Over the years climate change, moisture stress, low yield and corm rot have been plaguing this sector. SKUAST-Kashmir made a successful breakthrough of indoor cultivation of saffron which is now extended to aeroponic cultivation.